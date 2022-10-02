Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s 10th Largest Position

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.2% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $4,013,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 976,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $554,369,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,357,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,359,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

