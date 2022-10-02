CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

