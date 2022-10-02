Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,451 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 802.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
