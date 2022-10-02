Derbend Asset Management Sells 4,456 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.13.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

