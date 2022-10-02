Hollencrest Capital Management Has $324,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 43,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.7% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

PFE stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

