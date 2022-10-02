Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 226.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,469,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 43,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.7% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

