Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Keene & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 242,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.9% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 171.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 416,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 263,237 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

