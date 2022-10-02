Monument Capital Management Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE UNH opened at $505.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.35 and its 200 day moving average is $513.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

