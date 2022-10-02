Beecher Investors Inc. Has $7.51 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beecher Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 10.9% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beecher Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 530,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $184,641,000 after acquiring an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 145,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

UNH stock opened at $505.04 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.35 and a 200-day moving average of $513.52. The company has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

