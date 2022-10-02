Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,692 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $505.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.35 and a 200 day moving average of $513.52. The stock has a market cap of $472.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.