Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 170,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.27.

NYSE:NOC opened at $470.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.59 and a 200-day moving average of $466.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

