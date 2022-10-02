Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 19,795.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $20,194,000. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 856.1% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.50 and a one year high of $223.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

