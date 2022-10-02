Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 199,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $143.84 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.