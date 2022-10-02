Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Down 3.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

