Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,615,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

