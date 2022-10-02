Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE APTV opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 186.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

