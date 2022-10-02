State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $740,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,422,000 after purchasing an additional 51,168 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 193.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 189,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 124,693 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

State Street Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:STT opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

