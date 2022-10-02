Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 8,880 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $44.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

