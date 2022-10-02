Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,880 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 653,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

