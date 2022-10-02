Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14.

