Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,577 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

GOLD stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

