5,577 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,577 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,927,000. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 154,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2,911.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,796 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.