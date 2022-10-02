Bogart Wealth LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 147,398.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Brighthouse Financial worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

