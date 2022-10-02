Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

