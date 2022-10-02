Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 595 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

