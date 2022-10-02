Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 131,984 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,984 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BCE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,107 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of BCE by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 933,390 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

