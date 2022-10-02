Bogart Wealth LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,984 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BCE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BCE by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in BCE by 187.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 933,390 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

BCE Stock Down 2.1 %

BCE opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

