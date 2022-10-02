Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 199 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 63,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

