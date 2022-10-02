Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 33,014 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,083,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.