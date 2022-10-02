Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

