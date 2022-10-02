Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 76 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

FedEx stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average is $213.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

