Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $126,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.