Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

