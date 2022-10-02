Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 97,121 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

