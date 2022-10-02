Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

GM opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

