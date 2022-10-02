Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,871 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $164.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.34 and its 200 day moving average is $192.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

