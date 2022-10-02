Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.