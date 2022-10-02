Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.