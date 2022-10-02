Advisory Resource Group Purchases 7,227 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

