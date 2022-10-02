Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $85.27 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

