Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,657,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,793,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,906,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,944,000 after purchasing an additional 454,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.18.

Shares of EXR opened at $172.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $188.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

