iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $62.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

