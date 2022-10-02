Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 98,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.