Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Equinix worth $31,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $3,722,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Equinix by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $6,110,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.50.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $568.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $656.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $558.63 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

