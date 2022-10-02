Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

