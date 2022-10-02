The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

