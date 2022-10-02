Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,528 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.24.

NYSE PPG opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

