Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,629 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWM opened at $164.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

