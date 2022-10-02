Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,453 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average is $247.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.