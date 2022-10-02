CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 14,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 63,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $83.70 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.